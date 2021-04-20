Marmolejos is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Marmolejos hit .200 with three home runs while starting in eight of Seattle's last 10 games, but his run of regular playing time looks like it could be over. Though the fact that the Dodgers are starting a lefty (Julio Urias) is likely the main reason the lefty-hitting Marmolejos is on the bench, the 28-year-old's path to the lineup against right-handed pitching now looks to be blocked. Kyle Lewis (knee) was reinstated from the injured list Tuesday, and he, Mitch Haniger and Taylor Trammell are expected to serve as Seattle's primary starters in the outfield moving forward.