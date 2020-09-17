site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Jose Marmolejos: Sitting again Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Marmolejos is not in the lineup Thursday against the Giants, Lauren Smith of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Marmolejos is on the bench for the second consecutive day with lefty Tyler Anderson starting for San Fran. Dylan Moore slides out to left field while Ty Frances takes over at the keystone.
