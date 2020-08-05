Marmolejos is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.
Marmolejos will sit for the second straight game as Daniel Vogelbach picks up a start at DH in his place. Across eight appearances this season, Marmolejos is 3-for-29 with a home run and nine strikeouts.
