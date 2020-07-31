Marmolejos is out of the lineup Friday against the Athletics.
Marmolejos is 3-for-21 with one home run and seven strikeouts through six games, and he'll take a seat Friday with southpaw Sean Manaea on the mound for Oakland. Tim Lopes will serve as the designated hitter while Dee Gordon starts in left field.
More News
-
Mariners' Jose Marmolejos: Blasts three-run homer•
-
Mariners' Jose Marmolejos: Sits against southpaw•
-
Mariners' Jose Marmolejos: Looks like strong-side platoon man•
-
Mariners' Jose Marmolejos: Receives Opening Day start•
-
Mariners' Jose Marmolejos: Taking outfield reps in camp•
-
Mariners' Jose Marmolejos: Could make big-league debut•