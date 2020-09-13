Marmolejos went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Saturday's victory over the Diamondbacks.

Marmolejos hit in the fifth spot and drove Seattle's offense in the win, plating a run with a double in the first inning and belting a two-run homer in the fifth. The long ball was the first for Marmolejos in September and fifth overall this season. The 27-year-old has collected at least one hit in 12 of his last 13 games, going 15-for-44 (.341) with four homers and 13 RBI over that span.