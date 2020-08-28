Marmolejos, who went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Padres on Thursday, followed up that performance by going 2-for-4 with a grand slam in the nightcap.

It was a whirlwind of a day for Marmolejos, who displayed some of the proficiency at the batter's box that had previously earned him a pair of Minor League Player of the Year awards in the Nationals organization. The 27-year-old's grand slam in Game 2 of the twin bill was the pivotal part of a six-run first inning for the Mariners and gave Marmolejos a whopping six RBI for the day. The utility asset had been summoned from the Mariners' alternate training site in Tacoma to serve as the 29th man for the doubleheader, so it remains to be seen if his performances will keep him around longer than initially planned.