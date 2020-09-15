Marmolejos went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during a 6-5 win over the A's in the first game of Monday's doubleheader.

His fifth-inning blast off Jesus Luzardo to lead off the fifth inning began the M's comeback from a 5-1 deficit. An 0-for-2 performance in the nightcap snapped his modest six-game hitting streak, but Marmolejos is still slashing .346/.404/.712 over his last 16 contests, and on the season the 27-year-old rookie has six homers and 18 RBI in 24 games.