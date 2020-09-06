Marmolejos, who went 1-for-4 with a go-ahead RBI single in a win over the Rangers on Saturday, is now hitting .370 (10-for-27) with two doubles, three home runs, eight RBI, three walks and four runs over his last eight games.

The 27-year-old has hit safely in each of those contests as well, a stretch during which he's boosted his season average 129 points to .232. Marmolejos' versatility has played an integral role in him seeing regular playing time, as he's logged five starts apiece at first base and designated hitter, along with another six in left field. Given that he's starting to swing the bat in a manner akin to that which helped lead to a pair of Minor League Player of the Year awards in the Nationals organization, Marmolejos seems to be positioning himself for a steady role the rest of the regular season.