Marmolejos, who appears to have a solid chance of making an expanded Opening Day roster, has been spending time in the outfield during summer camp workouts, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The non-roster invitee is primarily a first baseman but far from a novice at playing elsewhere, as he put in 145 games at the corner outfield spots during his four-season minor-league career. Marmolejos also spent time in the outfield during Cactus League play, and his strong offensive resume -- which includes two Minor League Hitter of the Year awards during his time in the Nationals organization and eight RBI in spring training earlier this year -- helps round out his case for sticking with the Mariners into the regular season.