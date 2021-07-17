Marmolejos owns a .370/.456/.741 slash line with four doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 35 RBI and 27 runs over the 40 games he's played with Triple-A Tacoma since being outrighted May 23.

The 28-year-old has put together a prolific minor-league career ever since his 2013 professional debut, but success has largely evaded him at the big-league level in two stints with the Mariners. Although Marmolejos would have to be added back to the 40-man roster in order to return to the major-league squad, the body of work he's putting together with the Rainiers may force the issue in that regard eventually.