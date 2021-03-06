Marmolejos, competing for a utility role in spring training, is 4-for-7 with a double, an RBI and two runs across his first four Cactus League games.

Lauded for his prowess at the plate during a minor-league career that saw him capture two Minor League Player of the Year awards in the Nationals organization, Marmolejos scuffled to a .206 average and .261 on-base percentage across his first 115 major-league plate appearances in Seattle last season. However, Marmolejos demonstrated some solid pop with 10 extra-base hits (four doubles, six home runs) and was partly held back by an atypically low .232 BABIP. Marmolejos' biggest competition for a job might be fellow utility asset Sam Haggerty, who's off to a solid spring start in his own right, but there may be room for both players on the roster.