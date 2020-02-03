Siri was claimed off waivers by the Mariners on Monday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Siri reached the Triple-A level in 2019, but he was once again unable to generate consistent production and was eventually designated for assignment by the Reds in late January following the signing of Nick Castellanos. Siri has showcased his speed in the past, recording 46 stolen bases in 2017, but his stolen base opportunities have been limited due to his struggles to get on base. He'll likely need to generate more consistency against Triple-A pitching before appearing in the majors.