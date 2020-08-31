Odom will start at catcher and will bat ninth Monday against the Angels.

After Austin Nola was dealt to the Padres on Sunday, Odom temporarily finds himself atop the Mariners' catching depth chart. Though he'll pick up his second straight start Monday, Odom could soon face competition from 24-year-old Luis Torrens, who was one of the young players Seattle received from San Diego in the deal. Odom is four years older and has been more of a defensive-minded option behind the plate throughout his career, so the rebuilding Mariners would be incentivized to give the higher-upside option in Torrens a longer look in an everyday role.