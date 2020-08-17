Odom went 1-for-2 with a RBI single and one run scored in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Astros.

After being sent to the Mariner's alternate training site Aug. 2, Odom was recalled to the 28-man roster Friday. The catcher did not play in either of the first two games of the weekend series but got the nod Sunday and made the most of it. He collected his first hit and RBI of his major-league career when a ground ball to right field drove in Evan White. He scored his first career run three batters later when Kyle Lewis drove him in with a single to center. Odom is expected to continue to backup Austin Nola behind the plate going forward.