Odom is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.

Odom will take a seat for the third time in four games in favor of Luis Torrens, whom the Mariners acquired from the Padres last week ahead of the Aug. 31 trade deadline. The 24-year-old Torrens is expected to serve as the Mariners' primary backstop the rest of the way, so Odom is poised to stick in the No. 2 catcher role he's filled throughout the season.