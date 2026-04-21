Naylor went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a stolen base in a loss to the Athletics on Monday.

Naylor knocked in a run in the first inning with his first double of the season. He added two more knocks (including another double) to finish with his first multi-hit game of the campaign. To add to his big night, Naylor stole his first base of the season following an eighth-inning single. He was a big surprise in the theft department when he collected a career-high 30 stolen bases during the regular season last year, but this was Naylor's first attempt in 2026. That's partly because he hasn't gotten on base much -- entering Monday, he was batting just .146 with a .231 OBP. Naylor is still at a poor .174 batting average even after Monday's big effort, but he may be turning things around, as he's gone 6-for-10 with two walks over his past three contests.