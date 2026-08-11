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Mariners' Josh Naylor: Out of lineup with wrist soreness

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Naylor is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Yankees due to right wrist soreness, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Naylor tweaked it on a swing during the Mariners' previous homestand and will get the night off Tuesday versus Yankees lefty Ryan Weathers. Weston Wilson is starting at first base and batting eighth for Seattle. Since the All-Star break, Naylor is slashing .312/.376/.455 with five doubles, two homers, six RBI, nine runs scored, five stolen bases and a 7:10 BB:K across 85 plate appearances.

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