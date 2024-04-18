Rojas entered Wednesday's win over the Reds as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and remained in the game at third base, going 1-for-2 with a solo home run.

Rojas immediately delivered upon being inserted into the game to lead off the seventh, slugging a solo blast for his first home run of the season and extending the Mariners' lead to 3-1 at the time. The 29-year-old has now hit safely in five straight games, and with a .343 average and .896 OPS, he's clearly been one of the most productive hitters in a collection of mostly underachieving Seattle bats.