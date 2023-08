Rojas went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in an extra-inning win over the Royals on Tuesday.

Rojas' 380-foot shot to right field in the fourth inning with Jose Caballero aboard extended the Mariners' lead to 7-0 at the time and marked his first time leaving the yard all season. The 29-year-old is quickly putting a slow start to his Seattle tenure behind him, as he's now gone 6-for-14 with a double, Tuesday's homer, four RBI, a walk and six runs in his last five games.