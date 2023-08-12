Rojas went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a double and two runs in a win over the Orioles on Friday.

The trade-deadline acquisition had received sparse opportunities and had yet to record a hit with the Mariners since arriving from the Diamondbacks, but that changed in a notable way Friday. Rojas, whose yet to leave the yard this season in 231 plate appearances, should have a chance to claim everyday playing time at second base now that Kolten Wong has been jettisoned and attempt to rediscover his mysteriously absent power stroke.