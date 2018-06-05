Mariners' Josh Stowers: Scooped up by Mariners in second round
The Mariners have selected Stowers with the 54th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
Not only has Stowers displayed an advanced feel for the strike zone during his time at Louisville -- he's posted a 52:37 BB:K as a junior -- he has also shown well with wood bats in the Cape Cod League. Power is not a big part of this package and that will be a problem if Stowers has to move off center field at any point, but he has the potential to be a major-league leadoff hitter with borderline plus speed to go with that batting eye.
