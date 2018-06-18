Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Activated from disabled list
Nicasio (knee) was activated from the disabled list Monday.
Nicasio will end up spending the minimum amount of time on the disabled list. Prior to his injury, Nicasio had recorded a 5.34 ERA in 28.2 innings, though his underlying numbers indicated that he was actually pitching quite well. His strikeout rate had spiked up to an impressive 31.4 percent, while his walk rate remained an incredibly low 1.7 percent. Those numbers result in a very solid 2.53 FIP, indicating that the veteran should be able to capably fill his setup role if he keeps pitching the way he'd already been pitching.
