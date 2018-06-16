Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Could be activated early next week
Nicasio (knee) threw a bullpen session before Friday's game and could be activated as early as Tuesday when the Mariners begin a road trip in New York, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "I'm feeling good," Nicasio said after his first time throwing off the mound since he landed on the DL last Thursday. "I'm happy right now because my knee is fine. It's hard when you pitch with one knee."
Nicasio stated he didn't expect to miss more than the minimum 10 days when he first went on the disabled list, and he seems to be on track to meet that goal. The right-handed reliever's knee issues limited his fastball in his last outing on June 6 against the Astros, when he failed to record an out. The knee was considerably swollen by the following day, and a subsequent MRI led to the discovery of a pair of bone chips. The hope is the cortisone injection Nicasio has already received as part of his recovery process -- as well as the down time his knee has enjoyed -- will be sufficient so to allow him to resume pitching without any limitations.
