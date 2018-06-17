Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Could be activated Tuesday
Nicasio (knee) threw successful live batting practice Saturday and could be activated from the disabled list as early as Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "I feel really good," Nicasio said. "I didn't feel anything [in my knee]. I'm ready. I'm happy now that it doesn't hurt."
Nicasio also did some fielding drills. As long as his knee doesn't act up in the coming days, it sounds like the veteran reliever will be cleared to return from the disabled list when the Mariners begin a road trip in New York on Tuesday. Nicasio, despite struggling to a 5.34 ERA prior to landing on the shelf, should slide back into a high-leverage relief role upon reinstatement.
More News
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Could be activated early next week•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Does more throwing Thursday•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: To throw bullpen this weekend•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Gets cortisone shot in knee•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Expects minimum DL stay•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Lands on DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...