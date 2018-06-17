Nicasio (knee) threw successful live batting practice Saturday and could be activated from the disabled list as early as Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "I feel really good," Nicasio said. "I didn't feel anything [in my knee]. I'm ready. I'm happy now that it doesn't hurt."

Nicasio also did some fielding drills. As long as his knee doesn't act up in the coming days, it sounds like the veteran reliever will be cleared to return from the disabled list when the Mariners begin a road trip in New York on Tuesday. Nicasio, despite struggling to a 5.34 ERA prior to landing on the shelf, should slide back into a high-leverage relief role upon reinstatement.