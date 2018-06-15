Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Does more throwing Thursday
Nicasio (knee) threw again Thursday ahead of a possible bullpen session this weekend, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Nicasio is looking to keep his arm conditioned while managing the swollen right knee that landed him on the disabled list. The veteran reliever is likely to throw a bullpen session this weekend, and he'll likely embark on a short rehab assignment next week if he remains without setbacks.
