Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Expected to be ready for spring training
Nicasio is in the early stages of recovering from a clean-up procedure on his knee and is expected to be ready for spring training, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The veteran reliever battled bone chips and swelling in his right knee on two separate occasions this season, finally opting for surgery to address the issue in late August. Nicasio flashed excellent strikeout upside and control in 2018 on his way to a 53:5 K:BB, but a trio of relief outings in which he allowed at least three earned runs helped lead to a 6.00 ERA.
More News
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Opts for season-ending surgery•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Still unsure of path forward•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Getting second opinion•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: No firm timetable for return•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Heads to DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....