Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Expects minimum DL stay
Updating an earlier report, Nicasio (knee) plans to keep throwing while on the disabled list and expects to only miss the minimum 10 days, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The veteran reliever went on the DL earlier in the day with what has been termed a "knee effusion". The injury may have been partly responsible for Nicasio's struggles in Wednesday's outing against the Astros, an appearance in which he failed to record an out. Nicasio's overall can-do attitude about his setback is admirable, but it remains to be seen if his plan to miss the minimum time required comes to fruition.
