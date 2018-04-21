Mariners' Juan Nicasio: First win of season Friday
Nicasio (1-0) fired a scoreless eighth inning during which he allowed one hit in a win over the Rangers on Friday.
Nicasio was razor sharp while firing 10 of his 12 offerings into the strike zone. The veteran right-hander is enjoying a prolific April from a reliever's standpoint, as he's racked up six holds and Friday's victory over eight appearances. While he's pitched to some contact, it's obvious that manager Scott Servais trusts his hard-throwing setup option to work through any struggles based on the heavy workload he's afforded him.
More News
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Keeps piling up holds Monday•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Racks up fourth hold Saturday•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Notches hold in Opening Day win•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Progressively ramping up velocity•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Solid start to spring training•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Scooped up by Seattle•
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...