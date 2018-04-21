Nicasio (1-0) fired a scoreless eighth inning during which he allowed one hit in a win over the Rangers on Friday.

Nicasio was razor sharp while firing 10 of his 12 offerings into the strike zone. The veteran right-hander is enjoying a prolific April from a reliever's standpoint, as he's racked up six holds and Friday's victory over eight appearances. While he's pitched to some contact, it's obvious that manager Scott Servais trusts his hard-throwing setup option to work through any struggles based on the heavy workload he's afforded him.