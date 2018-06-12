Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Gets cortisone shot in knee
Nicasio (knee) played catch Monday and recently received a cortisone shot after experiencing swelling in his right knee, Rob Shore of MLB.com reports. "The doctor is going to look at him today and see where he goes from there," Servais said. "But he's doing much better, I just met with him a little while ago. He's upbeat."
The right-handed reliever had originally pledged to only spend the minimal amount of time on the disabled list, but that prognosis may be in danger given recent developments. However, Servais sounded a somewhat optimistic tone, so perhaps there's a chance that Nicasio still meets his goal. The veteran has had his share of struggles in the first year of a two-year, $17 million contract, going 1-3 with a 5.34 ERA over 28.2 innings.
