Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Getting second opinion
Nicasio (knee) was slated to get a second opinion on his inflamed right knee Monday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Nicasio hit the disabled list Aug. 3 with a recurrence of the knee swelling he'd experienced earlier in the season, and he's been without a timetable for return since. The veteran right-hander has logged 42 innings across 46 appearances thus far this season in a setup role behind closer Edwin Diaz, compiling 19 holds but also taking six losses and blowing six save opportunities along the way. More information on Nicasio's status is likely to be available in the coming days, with the possibility that he's officially shut down for the rest of the season still in play.
