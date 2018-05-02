Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Grabs 11th hold in Tuesday's win
Nicasio notched his 11th hold in a win over the Athletics on Tuesday, firing a scoreless eighth inning in which he recorded two strikeouts.
Nicasio continues racking up holds and impressive outings, with Tuesday serving as the latest example. The veteran reliever fired 12 of 14 pitches for strikes while generating his fifth perfect one-inning outing over his last seven trips to the mound. Nicasio has proven to be one of manager Scott Servais' most reliable workhorses out of the bullpen, as he's already logged 14.2 innings across 14 appearances.
