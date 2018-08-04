Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Heads to DL
Nicasio was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday due to right knee inflammation, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear as to when Nicasio started to feel symptoms, but he'll move to the shelf for at least 10 days. He dealt with a similar issue earlier in the year, but managed to return from the disabled list after missing the minimum. The 31-year-old has accrued a 6.00 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with 53 strikeouts over 42 innings as a reliever in 2018. Chasen Bradford was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move.
