Nicasio (1-1) allowed four earned runs on five hits over one-third of an inning in a loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

The veteran reliever faltered Wednesday, falling apart after coming on in the eighth to protect a 2-1 lead. Nicasio's troubles began immediately, as he allowed a leadoff double to Josh Donaldson, who was plated by Yangervis Solarte's two-bagger. Justin Smoak then made it back-to-back RBI doubles before Kevin Pillar drove him in with a single to deep left. Russell Martin went for extra bases against Nicasio as well before the latter got the hook, easily making it his worst appearance of the season. Although he'd gotten three full days of rest prior to Wednesday's derailment, the 31-year-old may be feeling the cumulative effects of a heavy workload to open the season -- he's now given up seven earned runs over his first five outings of May, and he's already logged 18 appearances overall this season.