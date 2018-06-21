Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Impressive in return from injury
Nicasio, who was activated from the disabled list Monday, fired a scoreless inning in which he recorded a strikeout during a Wednesday loss to the Yankees.
The 31-year-old had dealt with some swelling in his knee recently, prompting the 10-day DL stay. Wednesday marked his first appearance since being activated, and Nicasio looked much sharper than his previous time on the mound. That outing had come June 6 against the Astros and apparently transpired at the height of Nicasio's knee problems, as he was officially sidelined the following day. That stumble notwithstanding, Nicasio had arguably been in the midst of one of his best stretches of pitching of the season at the time of his injury, as he'd generated eight consecutive scoreless efforts before failing to record an out against the four Houston batters he faced.
More News
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Activated from disabled list•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Slated to return Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Could be activated Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Could be activated early next week•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Does more throwing Thursday•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: To throw bullpen this weekend•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five fill-ins who've become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...