Nicasio, who was activated from the disabled list Monday, fired a scoreless inning in which he recorded a strikeout during a Wednesday loss to the Yankees.

The 31-year-old had dealt with some swelling in his knee recently, prompting the 10-day DL stay. Wednesday marked his first appearance since being activated, and Nicasio looked much sharper than his previous time on the mound. That outing had come June 6 against the Astros and apparently transpired at the height of Nicasio's knee problems, as he was officially sidelined the following day. That stumble notwithstanding, Nicasio had arguably been in the midst of one of his best stretches of pitching of the season at the time of his injury, as he'd generated eight consecutive scoreless efforts before failing to record an out against the four Houston batters he faced.