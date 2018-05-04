Nicasio notched his 12th hold in a win over the Athletics on Thursday, allowing a hit and recording three strikeouts over a scoreless eighth inning.

The seemingly indefatigable reliever continues to roll along, with Thursday's outing resulting in his fifth hold over the last seven appearances. Nicasio took the hill in each of the three games against the Athletics, and following a rare hiccup in Wednesday's loss during which he allowed a two-run home run to Jed Lowrie, he was back to his typically dominant self in the series finale. Factoring in Thursday's line, Nicasio now sports an impressive 19:1 K:BB across 16.2 innings.