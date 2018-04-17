Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Keeps piling up holds Monday
Nicasio was credited with his seventh hold in a 2-1 win over the Astros on Monday, firing a scoreless eighth inning.
He got eight of 12 pitches into the strike zone while serving as an effective bridge to the dominant Edwin Diaz in the ninth. Nicasio has been a workhorse for manager Scott Servais despite some hiccups, as he's already logged 8.2 innings across eight appearances. However, some issues keeping the ball in the park have helped lead to a bloated 5.19 ERA, a number out of whack with the sub-3.00 figures he generated in his two 2017 stops with the Pirates and Cardinals.
