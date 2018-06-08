Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Lands on DL
Nicasio was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a knee injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The Mariners are officially calling Nicasio's injury "right knee effusion," which he appears to have suffered during Wednesday's relief outing against Houston. There has been no timetable for his return at this point, but he will be eligible to return June 17.
More News
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Takes third loss of season•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Misses plenty of bats Saturday•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Notches 14th hold Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Notches 13th hold Friday•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Takes second loss of season Sunday•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Implodes in Wednesday's loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...
-
'Pen report: Making sense of the ninth
Mark Melancon is back from the DL, and Zach Britton will soon follow. But are they automatics...
-
Waivers: Recent hot streaks for real?
Are recent surges from Mike Leake and Joc Pederson for real? Heath Cummings looks at that and...
-
Waivers: It's Blake and Jake time
Looking for upside on the wire? How about a closer? We've got options for you.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart