Nicasio notched his eighth hold with a perfect eighth inning in a win over the White Sox on Tuesday, recording a strikeout and throwing 14 of his 15 pitches for strikes.

Nicasio could hardly have been sharper while racking up his seventh hold of April. The 31-year-old right-hander now has three straight scoreless outings following a pair of appearances in which he allowed an earned run apiece earlier in April. Despite some hiccups thus far, Nicasio certainly seems to have carved out a spot as one of manager Scott Servais' top setup options behind closer Edwin Diaz.