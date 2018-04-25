Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Laser sharp in Tuesday's appearance
Nicasio notched his eighth hold with a perfect eighth inning in a win over the White Sox on Tuesday, recording a strikeout and throwing 14 of his 15 pitches for strikes.
Nicasio could hardly have been sharper while racking up his seventh hold of April. The 31-year-old right-hander now has three straight scoreless outings, following a pair of appearances earlier in the month in which he allowed an earned run apiece. Despite some hiccups thus far, Nicasio certainly seems to have carved out a spot as one of manager Scott Servais' top setup options behind closer Edwin Diaz.
