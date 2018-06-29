Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Locks down save Thursday
Nicasio picked up his first save of 2018, needing just seven pitches in a perfect 10th inning in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Orioles.
Edwin Diaz had picked up a save in each of the last three days, so he wasn't available for Thursday's contest. Nicasio is now 1-for-5 in save opportunities this season and they should continue coming few and far between with Diaz's dominance. The 31-year-old owns an ugly 6.19 ERA despite a very strong 40:3 K:BB in 32 innings.
