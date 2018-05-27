Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Misses plenty of bats Saturday
Nicasio fired two perfect frames in an extra-innings win over the Twins on Saturday, recording five strikeouts.
Nicasio continues to bounce back in impressive fashion from a rough start to May, as he's now posted four consecutive scoreless efforts during which he's recorded seven strikeouts. The 31-year-old has whittled his ERA down just under a full run from 6.10 to 5.11 during that span, but he may see his workload as a setup option take a hit going forward with the arrival of Alex Colome via trade from the Rays.
More News
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Notches 14th hold Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Notches 13th hold Friday•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Takes second loss of season Sunday•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Implodes in Wednesday's loss•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Keeps mowing them down Thursday•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Grabs 11th hold in Tuesday's win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....