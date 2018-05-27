Nicasio fired two perfect frames in an extra-innings win over the Twins on Saturday, recording five strikeouts.

Nicasio continues to bounce back in impressive fashion from a rough start to May, as he's now posted four consecutive scoreless efforts during which he's recorded seven strikeouts. The 31-year-old has whittled his ERA down just under a full run from 6.10 to 5.11 during that span, but he may see his workload as a setup option take a hit going forward with the arrival of Alex Colome via trade from the Rays.