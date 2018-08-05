Mariners' Juan Nicasio: No firm timetable for return
Nicasio (knee), who went on the disabled list Friday, doesn't have a firm timetable for return, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "I don't know," Servais said of a potential return. "Juan is frustrated. He hasn't felt good and wants to make it right. I certainly think he could come back and impact this year down the stretch, but I don't know."
Servais went as far as speculating that Nicasio may not return during the regular season. The veteran reliever's right knee has been problematic prior to his current disabled list stint, as it put him on the shelf for 10 days back in June. Nicasio's first Seattle season has been somewhat of a mixed bag, as he's managed to generate an unlikely combination of a 6.00 ERA and 53:5 K:BB over 46 appearances.
