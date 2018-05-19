Nicasio grabbed his 13th hold in Friday's win over the Tigers with a perfect eighth inning.

The veteran reliever threw 13 of 17 pitches for strikes, bouncing back from a pair of rough outings where he'd allowed two earned runs on five hits over just two-thirds of an inning. Nicasio has been particularly inconsistent in May, as he's yielded at least one earned run in five of his nine appearances. However, manager Scott Servais appears intent on continuing to afford him a heavy workload as a setup option behind closer Edwin Diaz, as Nicasio's 20.2 innings this season rank only behind Diaz among the Mariners' full-time relievers.