Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Notches 13th hold Friday
Nicasio grabbed his 13th hold in Friday's win over the Tigers with a perfect eighth inning.
The veteran reliever threw 13 of 17 pitches for strikes, bouncing back from a pair of rough outings where he'd allowed two earned runs on five hits over just two-thirds of an inning. Nicasio has been particularly inconsistent in May, as he's yielded at least one earned run in five of his nine appearances. However, manager Scott Servais appears intent on continuing to afford him a heavy workload as a setup option behind closer Edwin Diaz, as Nicasio's 20.2 innings this season rank only behind Diaz among the Mariners' full-time relievers.
More News
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Takes second loss of season Sunday•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Implodes in Wednesday's loss•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Keeps mowing them down Thursday•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Grabs 11th hold in Tuesday's win•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Sharp in Tuesday's appearance•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: First win of season Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart