Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Notches 14th hold Wednesday
Nicasio was credited with his 14th hold in Wednesday's win over the Athletics, allowing a hit and recording a strikeout over a scoreless eighth inning.
Wednesday's pitching breakdown couldn't have been scripted any better from manager Scott Servais' perspective, as Nicasio gave him a strong eighth inning and played his setup role behind closer Edwin Diaz to perfection after starter Marco Gonzales had delivered seven scoreless frames. After a rough first half of May, Nicasio has bounced back to produce three straight scoreless efforts, grabbing two holds in the process.
