Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Notches hold in Opening Day win
Nicasio earned his first hold with a scoreless eighth inning in Thursday's 2-1 Opening Day win over the Indians. He also recorded a strikeout.
Nicasio progressively ramped up his velocity this spring and was in fine form for the opener, disposing of the dangerous trio of Francisco Lindor, Jason Kipnis and Jose Ramirez in order. The veteran right-hander is blessed with a mid-90s fastball that should make him a late-inning fixture in the coming season as a setup option to closer Edwin Diaz.
