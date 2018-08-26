Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Opts for season-ending surgery
Nicasio is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery on his right knee in the upcoming days, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Per Corey Brock of The Athletic Seattle, Nicasio's surgery is characterized as a cleanup procedure to address inflammation in his knee, so he should make a full recovery by the time spring training opens. The 31-year-old had been sidelined since Aug. 2 due to the latest setback with his knee, which also resulted in a DL stint in June. Nicasio will finish up his first season in Seattle with 19 holds and a 6.00 ERA (3.03 FIP), 1.38 WHIP and 53:5 K:BB across 42 frames.
