Nicasio is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery on his right knee in the upcoming days, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Per Corey Brock of The Athletic Seattle, Nicasio's surgery is characterized as a cleanup procedure to address inflammation in his knee, so he should make a full recovery by the time spring training opens. The 31-year-old had been sidelined since Aug. 2 due to the latest setback with his knee, which also resulted in a DL stint in June. Nicasio will finish up his first season in Seattle with 19 holds and a 6.00 ERA (3.03 FIP), 1.38 WHIP and 53:5 K:BB across 42 frames.