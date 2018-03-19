Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Progressively ramping up velocity
Nicasio fired a scoreless fifth inning in Sunday's 16-3 Cactus League loss to the Indians, recording two strikeouts.
Nicasio has been progressively ramping up his velocity this spring, and Sunday's outing provided a glimpse of how far he's come. The right-hander hit 95 mph on his final pitch, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports, setting down Yonder Alonso for his second strikeout. Nicasio also whiffed Lonnie Chisenhall within his sole frame, and his strong spring (seven strikeouts over 6.2 innings) lends credence to the notion that he could serve as an effective set-up option to closer Edwin Diaz. "Juan has done a really good job all spring and you're starting to see the velocity creep up into the range he pitched at last year," manager Scott Servais said. "He's a veteran guy. He knows how to get ready. No worries with him at all."
More News
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Solid start to spring training•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Scooped up by Seattle•
-
Cardinals' Juan Nicasio: Secures sixth save•
-
Cardinals' Juan Nicasio: Gets four-out save Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Juan Nicasio: Picks up win despite allowing homer•
-
Cardinals' Juan Nicasio: Works ninth inning Thursday•
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Gonzalez, Cain
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....