Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Racks up fourth hold Saturday
Nicasio notched his fourth hold in Saturday's 11-4 win over the Twins, firing 1.2 scoreless innings in which he recorded two strikeouts.
The veteran right-hander was especially efficient, needing only 20 pitches --15 of which went for strikes -- to notch six quick outs. Nicasio had given up a combined three runs over his prior two appearances despite logging a hold in each, so Saturday's effort was a nice bounce-back to an extent. Given his trademark velocity, the 31-year-old should continue to see plenty of mid-to-high-leverage work, which in turn projects to continue affording him an abundance of hold opportunities.
More News
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Notches hold in Opening Day win•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Progressively ramping up velocity•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Solid start to spring training•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Scooped up by Seattle•
-
Cardinals' Juan Nicasio: Secures sixth save•
-
Cardinals' Juan Nicasio: Gets four-out save Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...