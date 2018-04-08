Nicasio notched his fourth hold in Saturday's 11-4 win over the Twins, firing 1.2 scoreless innings in which he recorded two strikeouts.

The veteran right-hander was especially efficient, needing only 20 pitches --15 of which went for strikes -- to notch six quick outs. Nicasio had given up a combined three runs over his prior two appearances despite logging a hold in each, so Saturday's effort was a nice bounce-back to an extent. Given his trademark velocity, the 31-year-old should continue to see plenty of mid-to-high-leverage work, which in turn projects to continue affording him an abundance of hold opportunities.