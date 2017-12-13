Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Scooped up by Seattle
Nicasio signed a two-year deal with the Mariners on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of FOXSports.com reports.
Nicasio split time between three different organizations last year -- St. Louis, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia -- and accumulated a 2.61 ERA and 1.08 WHIP during 76 relief appearances. During those outings, he posted a 72:20 K:BB in 72.1 innings while notching six saves and 21 holds, and will look to find stability within the Mariners' bullpen in 2018. The right-hander provides flexibility, as he's shown that he can pitch in a high-leverage late-inning role, or be deployed as an inning-eating middle reliever.
