Nicasio (knee) will travel with the Mariners to New York and will be activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Yankees, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The report confirms what had been the expected next step for Nicasio after he faced hitters in live batting practice and took part in fielding drills Saturday without incident. Expect the Mariners to plug Nicasio back into a high-leverage role out of the bullpen right away, as his 37:2 K:BB and 2.64 FIP over 28.2 innings this season suggest he's one of Seattle's top relievers, even if his 5.34 ERA doesn't.